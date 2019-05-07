AHWATUKEE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A series of attempted break-ins has neighbors on edge in Ahwatukee.
"I used to think that we live in a very safe neighborhood, something like this would never happen," a woman who wanted to remain anonymous told us. "But that's not the case, obviously."
According to neighbors a suspected burglar has meandered onto people's property and tried to get into their homes and cars at least five times in the past week. Each time, it happened near 19th Street and Chandler Boulevard.
"It was a shock in my system... very, very scary," stated the woman who lives in the first house believed to be targeted.
As seen in surveillance video, the suspect approaches cars and houses in the middle of the night and checks to see if they are unlocked. He has been caught on video three different times, at three different locations.
He failed each time, but neighbors said it was little consolation.
"We don't know what he's capable of doing. We don't know what he would do if he actually comes in."
Arizona's Family confirmed with the Phoenix Police Department that at least two reports have been filed.
Authorities told us there is not much they can do about any of the cases because no actual burglaries or crimes were committed.
Police added that they are interested in still talking to the suspect. Anyone who knows who the person is should call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151.
