SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - “They can’t see it so they don’t know,” said Jenna Naylor.
Five years ago, Naylor’s life not only changed, it almost ended.
“I just collapsed and that’s the last thing I remember,” said Naylor. “Brain injury just scares me. It really took a toll on me.”
She was just 14 years old at a sleepover with her friend. All of a sudden the right side of her brain exploded. She suffered a brain aneurysm out of nowhere.
Doctors said she had a 1 percent chance to live.
“The doctors coming in and telling me that my sister wasn’t going to make it, it just breaks my heart,” said her sister McKenna Naylor.
McKenna said after a month in a coma they thought Jenna was going to die. Until she woke up.
And then came a new battle for Jenna, which was having to re-learn how to do everything.
“Do you ever feel trapped in your own body and you want to do these other things?” asked reporter Briana Whitney.
“Yeah, all the time,” said Jenna.
But that trapped feeling goes far beyond the face you see. The brain injury caused extreme anxiety and severe mood disorder in the teen.
“People don’t understand they don’t see that. They just see the outside of it,” said Jenna.
And she can't help it. She can't make it go away.
“People always say it’s mind over matter and you can just control it, and it’ll go away. But for me, it’s a lot harder because I have a brain injury,” Jenna said. “My anxiety, to me, it seems so much bigger and it feels so much stronger.”
“The littlest things Jenna gets anxiety about and starts freaking out over everything,” said McKenna.
The Naylor family has had to find a way to make Jenna comfortable, to help her with school and to help her cope.
McKenna says the mental health challenges have taken a toll on them all.
“She’s not the same person. I still love her to death. She’s my best friend, but it’s just hard because I know what she was like before,” said McKenna.
But Jenna didn't have to re-learn everything.
The love she has for her family for her sister was never damaged at all.
