CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A home builder is under fire from conservationists after workers destroyed nests belonging to the federally-protected Burrowing Owl on a plot of land in Casa Grande.
"It's heartbreaking to me. Because something that makes me so happy was just an inconvenience to somebody else... and run over," said Valerie Motyka, a volunteer conservationist with Arizona Wildlife Resource.
At least one owl was found dead, but Motyka says she suspects the other owls living in the burrows were also killed and buried in their holes.
The owls had become a staple in the neighborhood, and Motyka's Facebook post about the incident is gaining traction on social media.
"It's just upsetting to see," Motyka said.
But it also highlights a new gap in federal law.
"The really distressing part about this incident is that they've lost protection," said Cathy Wise with Audubon Southwest.
Burrowing Owls are listed as "Protected Species" under the federal Migratory Bird Treaty Act. But because of changes made this year under the Trump Administration, only intentionally killing protected birds is illegal.
"Because the birds nest underground, this was a pretty big upset. And there's really no recourse," Wise said.
Meanwhile, the builder who owns the lot, Richmond American Homes, says that all work has stopped for now. They've partnered with a biological and wildlife consultant to survey the rest of the property for more burrows before moving forward.
"While it is impossible to assess any damage that may have been created by our onsite clean-up, we deeply regret any disturbance that may have been made to the nest and any displacement or harm that may have affected any owls," a spokesperson for Richmond American Homes said in an emailed statement.
Still, bird advocates say that the workers should have been more careful.
"Just with a simple phone call, this could have been avoided," Wise said.