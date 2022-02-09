Chandler construction workers hurt

Three people were hurt.

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Scary moments at a construction site at the Intel facility in Chandler when several workers needed help on Wednesday. There was a partial collapse that injured three construction employees, firefighters said. Their colleagues used a crane basket to get them out of a man-made ditch. All three were driven to the hospital in stable condition. It's unclear what led up to the accident.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you