CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Scary moments at a construction site at the Intel facility in Chandler when several workers needed help on Wednesday. There was a partial collapse that injured three construction employees, firefighters said. Their colleagues used a crane basket to get them out of a man-made ditch. All three were driven to the hospital in stable condition. It's unclear what led up to the accident.
3 hospitalized after construction accident at Chandler Intel plant
- David Baker
David Baker
