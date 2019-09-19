MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Rescue crews pulled a man from an overturned dump truck at a Mesa construction site Thursday afternoon.
Mesa Fire and Medical Department Deputy Chief Forrest Smith says the accident happened just after 3 p.m. at a construction site south of the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway near Higley Road and Longbow Parkway.
Smith says the Komatsu heavy haul dump truck overturned with a driver inside and it flipped on it's back. The driver was in the caged driver's compartment of the truck.
The driver, a man in his 30's, is being flown to a trauma center with life-threatening injuries, says Smith.
Mesa Police will be on the scene looking into the cause of the accident.