MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Rescue crews pulled a man from an overturned dump truck at a Mesa construction site Thursday afternoon.

Mesa Fire and Medical Department Deputy Chief Forrest Smith says the accident happened just after 3 p.m. at a construction site south of the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway near Higley Road and Longbow Parkway.

Smith says the Komatsu heavy haul dump truck overturned with a driver inside and it flipped on it's back. The driver was in the caged driver's compartment of the truck.

The driver, a man in his 30's, is being flown to a trauma center with life-threatening injuries, says Smith.

Mesa Police will be on the scene looking into the cause of the accident.

 

Eric is an assignment editor and content producer with AZ Family-3TV & CBS 5 News.

