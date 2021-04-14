TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – A member of a crew working on a Tempe high-rise fell an entire floor and had to be rescued early Wednesday morning.
It happened at about 8 a.m. at a construction site near Scottsdale/Rural Road and Rio Salado Parkway. According to the Tempe Fire Medical Rescue Department, the patient fell from the eighth floor to the seventh.
Assistant Chief Andrea Glass said the person’s injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, but a technical rescue crew was needed to get them to a place where they could be safely evaluated.
No other information was immediately available.