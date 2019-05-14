PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- An employee at a behavioral health group home in Phoenix is accused of sexually abusing three female teenage patients.
Police say 23-year-old Rodrigo Omar Flores was arrested at his Glendale home on May 7.
Flores is accused of abusing three teen girls at the Devereux Behavioral Health group home in Phoenix.
Police say the girls were 13, 14 and 15 years old.
According to the police report, the 14-year-old patient came forward in March, telling a staffer about four alleged incidents during which she claims Flores touched her in a sexual manner.
The girl said the alleged incidents happened in her room and the laundry room, according to the police report.
Once the staff was alerted, Flores was placed on leave and was later fired.
Police later learned of two more teen patients at the group home who claimed that Flores had sexually touched them, also in their rooms and the laundry room.
In one case, the victim told police Flores "woke her up and asked her to do laundry." When she went into the laundry room, he "grabbed her and started kissing her."
Flores told at least one of the teens "not to tell anyone," according to the police report.
In all, victims reported 12 incidents allegedly involving Flores. The alleged incidents happened between Oct. 2018 and March 2019.
Flores later admitted to police that he kissed two of the victims and that he used "poor judgment."
Flores faces multiple charges of sexual abuse, sexual conduct with a minor and aggravated assault.
[CONTINUING COVERAGE: Arizona's Family investigation in Hacienda HealthCare]
It was just last year the public learned that a patient at another Phoenix health care facility had been sexually assaulted.
The Hacienda Healthcare investigation prompted outrage nationwide after Arizona’s Family revealed a 29-year-old Native American woman living in a years-long vegetative state had been impregnated at the facility.
(7) comments
My condolences to the poor young victims. And to those who have to co-exist with racists like some who comment on this site regularly. People don't need much information to reach a conclusion anymore. If someone accused of a crime(s) has a Hispanic-sounding surname, they must be here illegally, or a dreamer, etc.? What about the white-skinned people with other kinds of last names? There are quite a few of those on this site accused of crimes, usually more than those with Hispanic-sounding names. Is it really that easy to label people with different names or pigmentation than yours, and decide how to solve a societal problem. Why not get some facts? Where do you think your bigotry is leading you and society?
Hate crimes and vile comments on the rise. Sad these people choose this path. However, I'd rather it be in the open so we know who they are.
The victims should sue DCS for putting them in the group home. Sue them every time until they get it right. Financial hemorrhage is a good motivator to fix problems and put preventative measures in place.
There is usually a good reason why people are living in a group home. What's the alternative?
Wall, wall, build the wall.
“and some of them I assume are good people” Build the Wall !
"People" now that is an assumption !
