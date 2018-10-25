SCOTTSDALE (3TV/CBS 5) -- Work to repair Scottsdale’s 68th Street bridge and Drinkwater Boulevard underpass will begin this winter.
Emergency funding was approved to repair infrastructure after parts of both the bridges were closed earlier this year due to “structural concerns.”
Work for the 68th Street bridge will be done from January through March 2019, according to a press release.
The Drinkwater Boulevard Underpass work will begin in December and is scheduled to be completed next fall.
It was closed last month after water damaged the structure.
A small portion of the Scottsdale mall will be closed for about the next year for repairs, but the Scottsdale's iconic LOVE sculpture is once again accessible after it was moved to Civic Center Library.
The approximate $10 million to complete the work will come mostly from deferred plans and savings from other projects, accordin to the press release.
“The city’s tourism and events team is working with Scottsdale Arts and other producers to ensure events such as Scottsdale Arts Festival and Culinary Festival continue at the location with minimal disruption during construction,” the release said.
