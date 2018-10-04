PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona women’s advocacy groups are calling on Sen. Jeff Flake to not back Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Members of the national organization UltraViolet Action and local groups are holding a midday rally on Thursday rally outside Flake’s Phoenix office to support the women who have accused Kavanaugh of sexual assault. Kavanaugh has denied the allegations.
Thirty-three Arizona women who described themselves as survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence on Wednesday sent an open letter asking Flake to publicly commit to rejecting Kavanaugh’s nomination to the high court.
They say if he doesn’t, he will send a “devastating message to millions of survivors that what happened to us doesn’t matter.”
