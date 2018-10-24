U.S. Customs and Border Protection
TUCSON, AZ (AP) - Border agents say two women are accused of trying to smuggle two migrants in the trunk of a car in southern Arizona.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said Wednesday that the two suspects, who are U.S. citizens, were stopped Monday at an immigration checkpoint near Komelik.

The Nissan Maxima they were riding in was held for a second inspection after a drug-sniffing dog detected an odor.

A subsequent search of the trunk led to the discovery of two Guatemalan men, ages 29 and 35.

Agents arrested the 24-year-old driver and the 23-year-old passenger for human smuggling. The two migrants are being held for immigration violations.

Authorities say people hiding in car trunks or other compartments can die or become seriously injured.

