TUCSON, AZ (AP) - Border agents say two women are accused of trying to smuggle two migrants in the trunk of a car in southern Arizona.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said Wednesday that the two suspects, who are U.S. citizens, were stopped Monday at an immigration checkpoint near Komelik.
The Nissan Maxima they were riding in was held for a second inspection after a drug-sniffing dog detected an odor.
A subsequent search of the trunk led to the discovery of two Guatemalan men, ages 29 and 35.
Agents arrested the 24-year-old driver and the 23-year-old passenger for human smuggling. The two migrants are being held for immigration violations.
Authorities say people hiding in car trunks or other compartments can die or become seriously injured.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.