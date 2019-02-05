GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- Police arrested a women for indecent exposure in a Starbucks drive-thru after "mooning" another customer.
Wendy Bricel allegedly attempted to cut off another customer in the drive-thru before her and the other driver got out of their cars and started to yell at each other.
The yelling escalated when Bricel turned around and pulled her shorts down 'mooning' the victim who had a child and a man sitting in the car.
Bricel was arrested and taken to Fourth Avenue Jail where she will face one count of felony indecent exposure, two counts of misdemeanor indecent exposure and three counts of disorderly conduct.
(1) comment
REALLY? this is a grown woman...REALLY???
