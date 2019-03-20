PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Three women have been arrested in the theft of high dollar liquor bottles from various grocery stores across north Phoenix and Scottsdale.
Court documents state that 25-year-old Sheryl Adkins, 34-year-old Loryn Adkins and 32-year-old Ronesha Brown were arrested after they were seen on surveillance video stealing multiple high dollar bottles of liquor from a Safeway in Scottsdale near Pima Road and Thompson Peak Parkway.
[PDF: Court documents for suspects in high dollar liquor theft]
Police said the combined total of the bottles was $745.
At least one of the women was recognized as a suspect in previous high dollar liquor thefts that were occurring at grocery stores in north Phoenix and Scottsdale over the past few months, documents state.
Police said multiple Safeway locations in Scottsdale reported a total of over $21,000 in loss with over seven different thefts.
When the three were arrested, the vehicle used in previous thefts was parked outside the Safeway. When officers looked inside the vehicle they found more bottles of expensive liquor that Safeway valued at $10,000 combined.
Safeway told police they had over 30 extra loss prevention officers working in the north Phoenix and Scottsdale area due to the recurring thefts.
Police said all three women have no ties to Arizona and all have permanent residences in California.
They were all booked on charges of organized theft and shoplifting.
