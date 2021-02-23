GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The body of a missing California woman was found at the Grand Canyon.
Recovery teams reached the body of 31-year-old Lillian Meyn on Tuesday morning, according to National Park officials. She was found 300 feet below the rim.
A family member reported the woman from Woodside, California, missing on Monday. Later that day, her vehicle was found on the South Rim of Grand Canyon near the Bright Angel Lodge.
Investigators didn't say how she ended up 300 feet below the rim. The National Park Service and the Coconino Medical Examiner are investigating.