Woman wounded when gunman opened fire on 2 vehicles in Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – Police are looking for the person who opened fire on two vehicles in Glendale and wounded a young woman inside one of them.
It happened just after midnight in the area north of 67th Avenue and Bethany Home Road shortly after midnight.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 20-year-old woman who had been shot while in a vehicle. A second vehicle had been shot, as well. The victim in that vehicle was not hit but did have a minor injury from a fragment of glass, police say.
According to investigators, witnesses saw a man running from the scene. No other suspect information was immediately available.
Detectives have not determined a motive for the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.