SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – A woman is in the hospital after an early morning shooting in Surprise. It happened at a house near Greenway and Dysart roads. According to the Surprise Police Department, the victim called 911 shortly after 3 a.m. Monday, and told the dispatcher that she had been shot.
When officers arrived on the scene, there was a man in the driveway, according to police. That man “was detained for further questioning.” It’s not clear if that person was arrested or what his connection to the victim might be.
The woman was taken to the hospital. Her condition was not immediately available.
Police said nobody else was at the home when officers got there.
Ariel video showed the police command vehicle on the street outside the home at 7 a.m., several hours after the victim's call to 911.
The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately available.
Sgt. Tommy Hale of the Surprised Police Department said the investigation is ongoing.