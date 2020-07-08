PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are investigating after a woman was wounded in an officer-involved shooting at a motel in Phoenix early Wednesday morning.
The shooting happened at the Premier Inns motel near 27th and Peoria avenues just before 7 a.m.
Chopper aerials showed a huge police scene that extended across the parking lot to a nearby shopping plaza with crime tape throughout the area.
Phoenix police said one woman was taken to a hospital, but no information about her injuries was immediately available. No officers were injured.
No details on how the shooting happened have been released.
This is the 30th officer-involved shooting in the Phoenix metro area this year.
