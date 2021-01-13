PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman is facing child abuse charges after she took an infant in her arm while holding onto a hood of a moving car as it drove around a parking lot.
The wild ride took place just before 7 p.m. in the parking lot of a Peoria Walmart near 79th and Peoria avenues on Tuesday evening. According to court paperwork, several people called 911 after they saw a woman, later identified as 24-year-old Deleaha Brown-Dawson from California, on the hood of a moving car while holding a baby.
Arriving officers spoke to four witnesses that told them they saw Dawson on the hood of a car with the baby as it circled around the parking lot and then exited onto a nearby surface street. They told officers that the car drove another 600 feet down the road before Dawson jumped off the hood. The whole time she had an infant in her arm, court documents say.
Dawson walked back through the parking lot holding the 1-year-old infant, ignoring officers requests to stop, and went into a bathroom at the Walmart. When she came out, officers were able to question her. She told them she had argued with the driver of the car and was trying to "grab her belongings from the vehicle," court paperwork says. She told officers the car was "moving 5 MPH as she traveled through the parking lot on top of it." She wouldn't tell them who the driver was.
Officers arrested Dawson, saying she had placed her child in a dangerous situation. According to court documents, Dawson was taken to jail and charged with child abuse.