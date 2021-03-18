YARNELL, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman in Yarnell with several outstanding warrants was arrested after leading deputies on a foot chase and being Tased earlier this week. Authorities are also looking into other possible crimes she may have committed in the area.
Yavapai County Sheriff Office (YCSO) spokesperson, Dwight D'Evelyn, says deputies were aware that 25-year-old Jessica Nodal had two warrants out for her arrest, one out of California for assault with a deadly weapon. A second warrant for Nodal out of Arizona from the Prescott Justice Court with a $200,000 bond.
On Monday afternoon deputies were tipped to Nodal’s location in the Yarnell area, D'Evelyn says. A YCSO supervisor found Nodal near Shrine Road.
When the supervisor attempted to arrest Nodal, D'Evelyn says she took off while yelling “I have a gun” several times. The supervisor chased her down and eventually found her hiding in a bush. When she didn't come out from hiding, an assisting deputy Tased her and she was arrested. No firearms were found.
D'Evelyn, says Nodal dropped a backpack during the chase. When deputies recovered it, they found more than a gram of methamphetamine and numerous Oxycodone pills. Nodal was booked on both warrants and several new drug charges.
Deputies are also investigating Nodal’s involvement in criminal activity in Yarnell area and asking the public to call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1800-932-3232 if they have additional information.