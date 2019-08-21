NEAR PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A woman who was seriously injured in a horseback-riding accident near Prescott was rescued by an Arizona Department of Public Safety helicopter crew.
On Aug. 18, 2019, just before 10 a.m., deputies with the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) were dispatched to an area off Senator Highway in Groom Creek regarding a 39-year-old woman who had fallen off her horse.
Deputies say the horse apparently lost its footing, and both the horse and the rider rolled down a hill.
The woman suffered a broken collarbone.
A YCSO deputy hiked more than 2 miles to meet up with the victim. Due tothe distance andthe extent ofher injuries, rescuers determined it would be best to airlift herout ofthe area.
The DPS Ranger helicopter team arrived just after 1:30 p.m. and lowered a DPS paramedic to the victim and rescue personnel.
The DPS medic secured the woman in a rescue harness, and she was airlifted to a pre-designated landing zone for transfer to a ground ambulance.
She was taken to Yavapai Regional Medical Center for treatment.
Deputies reported that the horse survived and will be OK.
DPS says that a working cell phone with good service was a lifeline for the victim.