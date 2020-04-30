GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman and two pets are dead after a house fire in Glendale Thursday night, fire officials said. It happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. at a residence near 69th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.
Glendale Fire Department said that when firefighters arrived to the scene, they discovered the blaze had quickly grown throughout the house. Most of the fire was in the living room and expanded into the garage.
When searching the home, firefighters found a 62-year-old woman. After pulling her out of the fire, they saw that she had serious burns and severe respiratory inhalation. She was rushed to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
The woman's roommate, a 62-year-old man, was also in the house. He was able to get out and was treated on the scene. A third person was treated on the scene for smoke inhalation.
There were four dogs who lived in the house. Two of the dogs were found dead in the home, while a third dog was revived with a FIDO bag. The fourth dog was able to escape without any serious injuries.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation. There were working smoke detectors in the home at time of the fire. The name of the woman killed in the fire has not been released.