PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman turned herself in after she allegedly ran a red light and hit a toddler in a stroller in the crosswalk around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Police say a 21-year-old Davorah Ross was allegedly driving her gray 2013 Nissan Maxima northbound on 19th and Glendale avenues when she failed to stop at a red light near a crosswalk by a Valley Metro light rail station. As Ross crossed the intersection, her car allegedly hit a baby stroller with 2-year-old Jayden Garcia inside. After the crash, Ross allegedly left the scene.
Jayden's mother told Arizona's Family that he was thrown from the stroller. "When they found him, he was out of (the stroller), laying on the concrete floor, unconscious," said Tyliah Green. Court records say Jayden had a serious head injury, broken pelvis, and a bleeding liver from the impact.
Witnesses told police at the scene that the light for the northbound traffic was red and the pedestrians in the crosswalk had the right of way. Monday morning, Ross allegedly reported her car had been stolen but after she learned that the baby was still alive, she told the officers she was the driver in the crash, court records say. She also told officers that she was scared and hid her car at an unknown apartment.
Ross has been arrested for recommended charges for a hit-and-run crash with serious injury. Her vehicle, as of Tuesday morning, has not yet been located.