PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman aiming at an alleged shoplifter shot an employee at a Phoenix Ace Hardware Saturday morning, police said.
The incident happened in the area of 32nd Street and Indian School Road at about 9:15 a.m.
According to court paperwork, officers received a report of a an individual shooting a gun at a vehicle in front of the business. The suspect, 45-year-old Nya Reyes was detained by police and said she was walking her dog when she saw two people running from the exit of Ace Hardware carrying white buckets and being chased by store employees.
Court documents indicate one of the individuals was the suspect and another individual was actually an Ace employee who was running after the shoplifting suspect.
According to police, Reyes fired her weapon as the suspect's vehicle began to drive off with the Ace employee nearby. The employee was shot in the knee and was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Although both the shooter and the wounded employee stayed at the scene to speak with the police, the shoplifting suspect was nowhere to be found by the time officers got there.
Reyes has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm in city limits.