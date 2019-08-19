SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman was threatening her boyfriend with a loaded gun, and while he was telling her it could go off, it did, killing him in Surprise, according to court paperwork.
It happened near Happy Valley Road and Grand Avenue on Friday night, just after 7.
According to court documents, 37-year-old Lorraine Duarte-Nila got into a fight with 39-year-old George Urena in the small pop-up travel trailer they live in.
Police said Duarte-Nila wanted to hit him but feared he would hit her back. While grabbing items, she felt a handgun in some clothes and pulled it out.
She pointed the gun at him to scare him since she was "tired of being bullied by him," court documents said.
They continued to fight, and Urena said to be careful with the gun, or it might go off. But before he could finish his sentence, the gun went off, police said.
Urena was shot in the head and died at the scene.
Duarte-Nila was booked into jail on a second-degree murder charge. Her bond was set at $500,000.