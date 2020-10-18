GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman and teen boy died in a crash in Glendale involving several vehicles overnight.
According to Glendale police, officers responded to a crash involving three cars near Glendale Avenue and Glen Harbor Boulevard around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night. Officers arrived and determined through their investigation that one of the vehicles traveling west on Glen Harbor Boulevard rear-ended a second vehicle and pushed it into oncoming eastbound traffic, where it struck a third vehicle.
The driver of the second car was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. A woman in the passenger seat died at the scene, and a teenage boy in the backseat was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died.
The driver of the third vehicle had minor injuries and did not need to go to the hospital. The first vehicle stayed at the scene, and one of two people in the car was taken to the hospital and is now in stable condition. Police are still investigating to determine who the driver was in the car.
Both speed and impairment are being investigated in the crash. Police say no arrests have been made at this time.
There are hard closures along Glendale Avenue at Glen Harbor Boulevard and Dysart Road until 10 a.m. while detectives investigate.
