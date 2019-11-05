Goodyear golf cart accident

Goodyear police say the golf cart hit a woman int he crosswalk

GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A woman in her 70s had to be taken to the hospital Tuesday after she was struck by a golf cart in a Goodyear intersection.

It happened just before 9 a.m. near McDowell Road and Pebble Creek Parkway.

Police say the golf cart ran into the woman while she was crossing in a crosswalk.

She was transported to the hospital but the extent of her injuries is not known.

The driver of the golf cart, also a woman, was not hurt.

Police say impairment is not suspected.

It's not known if any charges will be filed.

 

