GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A woman in her 70s had to be taken to the hospital Tuesday after she was struck by a golf cart in a Goodyear intersection.
It happened just before 9 a.m. near McDowell Road and Pebble Creek Parkway.
Police say the golf cart ran into the woman while she was crossing in a crosswalk.
She was transported to the hospital but the extent of her injuries is not known.
The driver of the golf cart, also a woman, was not hurt.
Police say impairment is not suspected.
It's not known if any charges will be filed.