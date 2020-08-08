PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are investigating after a woman suspected of driving impaired hit multiple cars in a Phoenix parking lot while driving with a child in their vehicle. It happened in the area of 67th Avenue and Indian School Road Saturday afternoon.
When officers arrived on the scene, police say they found a woman, 35-year-old Jennifer Gomez, driving a vehicle that hit at least two cars in a parking lot.
An Arizona's Family photographer saw fire crews retrieve a child that was riding with her. The woman's relation to the child is unknown at this time.
No injuries were reported. Gomez was booked into jail on one count of aggravated DUI with a passenger under the age of 15. Police were not able to provide an exact age for the child.
