WICKENBURG, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman survived after crashing her car and dropping 50 feet down from the road near Wickenburg on Oct. 12. and was found six days later.
According the Arizona Department of Public Safety, on Oct. 18 a maintenance worker with the Arizona Department of Transportation and a rancher were working to corral a cow on U.S. 60 when they noticed a break in the fence near the road.
When they stood by the damaged fence, they looked down and noticed a car suspended in a mesquite tree about 50 feet down. DPS troopers were called to the scene.
Trooper Caleb Hiegel, ADOT crew member Zack Moralez and rancher Dave Moralez searched the car and did not find anyone.
They did see footprints leading to the Hassayampa river bed and found a severely dehydrated and badly injured woman.
She told the men that she had lost control of her car and crashed six days earlier. Shes said she stayed in the car for a few days then climbed out to start walking toward the railroad tracks in an attempt to be rescued. She never made it to the tracks because of her injuries.
The woman was airlifted to a Phoenix-area hospital.
