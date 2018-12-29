PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash early Saturday morning.
It happened just before 4 a.m. on 35th Avenue near the I-10.
According to Sgt. Tommy Thompson with Phoenix Police, the woman was standing on the center median of 35th Avenue when she was struck by the vehicle. She was pronounced dead on scene.
Phoenix Police Department identified the victim as 37-year-old Alem Berhe.
Thompson said the vehicle fled the scene and has not been identified or located.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or for Spanish speakers, 480-TESTIGO.
(2) comments
And I had just given her a dollar. I hope I can get my dollar back since she wont be using it to buy God knows what with it.
"4am standing on the center median"
