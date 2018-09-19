CHANDLER (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman died after being struck by a vehicle in Chandler Wednesday night.
Chandler police said the driver was headed eastbound on Ray Road shortly after 7 p.m. when the vehicle hit a woman walking across the intersection at Arrowhead Drive.
The pedestrian was rushed to an area hospital, where she later died.
The intersection of Ray Road and Arrowhead Drive will be closed for several hours Wednesday night while police investigate the cause of the crash.
#TrafficAlert we are working a collision at Ray and Arrowhead. The intersection is shut down. Please avoid the area if you can. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/HVWn7rKLoF— Chandler Police (@ChandlerPolice) September 20, 2018
