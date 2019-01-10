PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman was struck and killed while crossing the street in south Phoenix Wednesday night.
According to Sgt. Tommy Thompson with the Phoenix Police Department, the woman, identified as 36-year-old Kamalian McCormick, was crossing near 3rd Street and Baseline Road just before 8 p.m.
As McCormick was crossing, a 69-year-old woman driving an SUV struck her.
McCormick was taken to a local hospital where she later died.
The driver of the SUV stayed on scene.
Thompson said it is not clear whether McCormick was in the crosswalk and impairment may be a factor.
