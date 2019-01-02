PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) − Police said a woman was hit and killed by a truck while walking in north Phoenix Wednesday evening.
The woman was on a sidewalk near Central Avenue and Bell Road when she was struck by a truck that was involved in another collision.
According to Sgt. Armando Carbajal with the Phoenix Police Department, the impact of the other collision caused a truck to leave the street where it hit the victim, who has been identified as 53-year-old Milagros Sanchez.
Sanchez was rushed to a local hospital in extremely critical condition where she was later pronounced dead.
Carbajal said both vehicles stayed at the scene and that impairment was not a factor in the collision.
No charges have been filed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.