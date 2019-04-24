PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman was killed after being hit by a car near 27th Street and Thomas Road Tuesday night.
According to Sgt. Tommy Thompson with Phoenix police, 60-year-old Hewlett Epperson was crossing the street and was not in crosswalk when she was struck by a car at about 8 p.m.
She was taken to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead.
The driver of the car was unable to avoid the collision and stayed on scene, Thompson said.
Police say there were no signs that impairment or speed contributed to this deadly crash.
The investigation is ongoing.
