PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- A suspect is in custody after a deadly stabbing in Phoenix.
According to Phoenix police, officers were called to a home near 32nd Street and McDowell Road just before 9:00 p.m. on Sunday.
When officers arrived on the scene they found a 27-year-old woman who was dead.
A suspect was taken into custody on the scene. The name of the victim or the suspect have not been released at this time.
This was the second homicide in a matter of hours in Phoenix on Sunday night. A man was found dead near 15th Avenue and Broadway Road just after 5:00 p.m.
