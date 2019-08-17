PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are investigating a stabbing that left one woman dead early Saturday morning.
According to Detective Luis Samudio, a woman was outside the Circle K near 21st Avenue and Van Buren at about 3 a.m. when she was stabbed by an unknown suspect.
Samudio said the woman was rushed to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Police are still trying to identify the suspect.
(2) comments
It's time for Circle K to go. Probably 50% of 9/11 calls are from Circle Ks. They want to sell booze and blunt wraps to low lifes and expect the police to show up several times a day so the taxpayers can pay for their security. Most unethical company ever, QT stores are much nicer and safer.
Another needless assault knife incident. When will we stop this??
