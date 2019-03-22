PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating after a woman was stabbed to death following a crash on the Loop 101 in Peoria on Friday morning.
According to Trooper Kameron Lee, a fight between a man and woman occurred after the crash on the Loop 101 at Thunderbird Road. Lee said the man then stabbed the woman causing life-threatening injuries. She was taken to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead.
Lee said that bystanders had stopped to assist with the crash and the suspect who stabbed the woman also injured one of the bystanders. That person suffered minor injuries.
Witnesses reported hearing gunshots but Lee said DPS is still trying to confirm whether shots were fired or not.
The cause of the crash is also still under investigation.
The northbound lanes of the Loop 101 from Peoria Avenue to Thunderbird Road will remain closed for most of the day. There is no estimated time to reopen.
[LATEST: Traffic conditions]
No additional details have been released.
Stay with azfamily.com for updates on this developing story.
We can confirm we are investigating a crash and a homicide on NB L-101 just prior to the Thunderbird off-ramp. The freeway will remain closed for most of the day. We hope to have additional information later this morning. @ArizonaDOT— Dept. Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) March 22, 2019
CLOSED: L-101 Agua Fria northbound from Peoria to Thunderbird because of police activity. Traffic can reenter at Thunderbird. No estimated time to reopen. #PhxTraffic pic.twitter.com/6yB6fafGlp— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) March 22, 2019
(2) comments
I just drove southbound by that and I feel for those northbound people! The should be closing the on ramps northbound all the way up to the incident, I noticed they were all full also.
91st ave on ramp should be closed, passed by there
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.