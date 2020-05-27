Drugs in bun

A photo showed an officer's gloved hands prying apart the woman's hair bun to reveal the drugs hidden inside. (Photo: U.S. Customs and Border Protection in Arizona)

NOGALES, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers have seen countless ways that people try to smuggle drugs across the border. This week, they say a woman tried to get clever with her concealment when she used her hair to hide drugs.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection in Arizona tweeted out this photo of creative concealment (Photo: U.S. Customs and Border Protection in Arizona)

Officers at the Port of Nogales intercepted a 36-year-old woman they say attempted to cross the border with drugs hidden, partially in her hair bun. A photo tweeted out by U.S. Customs and Border Protection in Arizona showed an officer's gloved hands prying apart the woman's hair bun to reveal the drugs hidden inside.

The woman is accused of trying to smuggle six pounds of fentanyl.(Photo: U.S. Customs and Border Protection in Arizona)

Border officers say she also attempted to conceal drugs in her chest and thigh areas. The woman is accused of trying to smuggle methamphetamine, cocaine and morphine across the border.

That suspect was not the only woman stopped at an Arizona border this week allegedly attempting to smuggle drugs.

Officers at the Port of Douglas say they seized nearly 6 pounds of fentanyl pills from a 27-year-old woman, who is a U.S. citizen. Officers say she had the drugs concealed in her thigh and chest areas.

 

