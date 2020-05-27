NOGALES, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers have seen countless ways that people try to smuggle drugs across the border. This week, they say a woman tried to get clever with her concealment when she used her hair to hide drugs.
Officers at the Port of Nogales intercepted a 36-year-old woman they say attempted to cross the border with drugs hidden, partially in her hair bun. A photo tweeted out by U.S. Customs and Border Protection in Arizona showed an officer's gloved hands prying apart the woman's hair bun to reveal the drugs hidden inside.
Border officers say she also attempted to conceal drugs in her chest and thigh areas. The woman is accused of trying to smuggle methamphetamine, cocaine and morphine across the border.
UNUSUAL CONCEALMENT: Great work by our @CBP officers at the Port of #Nogales who intercepted this 36 y/o U.S. citizen female body carrier who attempted to cross methamphetamine, cocaine and morphine in her hair bun, chest area and thigh area. pic.twitter.com/dzWESpGikX— Port Director Michael W. Humphries (@CBPPortDirNOG) May 27, 2020
That suspect was not the only woman stopped at an Arizona border this week allegedly attempting to smuggle drugs.
Officers at the Port of Douglas say they seized nearly 6 pounds of fentanyl pills from a 27-year-old woman, who is a U.S. citizen. Officers say she had the drugs concealed in her thigh and chest areas.
.@CBP officers at the Port of #Douglas seized nearly 6 lbs. of fentanyl pills from a 27 y/o female U.S. citizen body carrier. The woman had the drugs concealed in her thigh and chest areas. Good work #CBP Douglas officers! pic.twitter.com/NxC618q6b8— Director of Field Operations Guadalupe H. Ramirez (@DFOTucson) May 27, 2020