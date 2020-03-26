PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman has been transported to the hospital after she was shot while in her Phoenix apartment.
Phoenix police said the incident happened at an apartment complex near 19th and Dunlap avenues just after 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
According to police, the woman was injured by a bullet fragment as it went through her apartment wall. Officers determined the shot came from the apartment next door. They interviewed the residents of that unit, no arrests or charges have been announced.
The woman was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.