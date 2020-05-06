PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Investigators say a woman was shot and killed by a man who later killed himself at a Phoenix apartment complex late Tuesday night.
According to Sgt. Mercedes Fortune with the Phoenix Police Department, officers were called to an apartment complex near 19th and Glendale avenues at about 11 p.m. for a welfare check.
When officers arrived, they heard a gunshot inside the apartment. Fortune said a woman with a gunshot wound then came out of the apartment. Officers began life-saving measures.
Fortune said police then learned that the armed suspect was still inside the apartment with two children. Officers were able to rescue the children, who were uninjured. The suspect then barricaded himself inside.
Fortune said it was a few hours later that police found the suspect, identified as 39-year-old Johnny Watson, dead inside from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The woman, identified as 36-year-old Janine Lily, was pronounced dead at the hospital.
The relationship between Watson, Lily, and the two children is not clear.
Stay with azfamily.com for updates on this developing story.