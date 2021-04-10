PHOENX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man and woman have been taken to the hospital after a car crashed into a Phoenix home, and the woman in the car was later found to have been shot several times, according to police.
It happened around 3:30 p.m. near 43rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road. The initial call to police was that a car crashed into a house.
When Phoenix police got to the home, they found two people in the car. Police say the passenger, a 25-year-old woman, had been shot multiple times. She also had injuries from the crash.
The driver of the car, a man in his 30s, was also injured in the crash. Police detained him but due to his injuries from the crash, he had to go to the hospital.
Crews took both the man and woman to the hospital. Police say the woman was transported in extremely critical condition and the man was in stable condition.