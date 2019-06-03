PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a woman was holding a child in a Phoenix parking lot when she was shot by a suspect in a vehicle early Monday morning.
The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. in a parking lot near 19th Avenue and Osborn Road.
Police say a woman was holding a child when a suspect shot her from the back seat of a silver Jeep Liberty. The suspect has not been located.
She was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The child was not hurt.
Police say the investigation is ongoing and no description of the suspect is available.
(2) comments
So what was she doing, sitting in a car in a parking lot at 2 in the morning, with a child? Should that little one not have been home in bed at 2 in the morning? Hmmm...
The Chicken Shxtist [scared]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.