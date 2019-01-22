The woman who was shot by an Arizona Department of Transportation officer when police say she tried to ram an ADOT vehicle in Chandler went before a judge on Tuesday night.
Kamari Ameir Diamond made her first court appearance wearing the orange Maricopa County Sheriff's Office jail inmate clothes and a bandage around her right wrist.
"It's a new case. They've charged you with one count of taking identity of another, aggravated taking identity, that's a class five felony, two counts of forgery, that's (sic) a class four felonies and one count of resisting arrest. That's a class six felony," the judge said.
That's different than what police originally said she was being charged with.
After being released for the hospital, police said she booked on two counts of aggravated assault on a police officer but the prosecutor at Tuesday's hearing said he couldn't really talk about those charges because of what wasn't in the court document called a Form IV.
"The state was unable to find any additional information other than already provided in the police Form IV in support of either of those two booking charges," said the prosecutor. "And the state agrees with the information in the Form IV, there's no (probably cause) to either of those two charges.
The lawyer also said was unable to contact ADOT before the deadline to get more information about those two charges.
He then referenced the warrant for her arrest out of Georgia, which ADOT said is why officers tried to arrest her in the first place last Thursday.
The judge said Diamond had a $10,000 cash bond in that case, which Diamond said would be paid on Friday.
The judge said Diamond will receive a court-appointed attorney and her next court date is on Feb. 5.
The judge emphasized Diamond still could be charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a police officer if more information comes forward.
On Jan. 17, ADOT officers served the arrest warrant at an apartment complex near Alma School Road and Chandler Boulevard..
Diamond was shot when ADOT said she rammed one of its vehicles.
She then got out of her car and ran off. She was arrested hours later.
