PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman is dead after police say she was shot by the driver of the car she was in before that car crashed into a Phoenix home Saturday afternoon.
It happened around 3:30 p.m. near 43rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road. The initial call to Phoenix police was that a woman was being assaulted by a man inside a car that crashed into a house.
Sgt. Maggie Cox said when officers got to the home, they found 23-year-old Mikayla Ballesteros in the passenger seat of the car, unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds. They also found witnesses restraining the driver of the car, 37-year-old Carnell Antoin Cunningham, from leaving. Ballesteros was taken to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead, Cox said.
Cunningham was also injured in the crash. Police detained him and he was transported to the hospital. After his release from the hospital, Cox said detectives developed probable cause to book him into jail for murder and aggravated assault.