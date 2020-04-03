GIlbert police death investigation

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police have arrested a man after he allegedly shot and killed a woman in Gilbert.

Police responded to the Liv Northgate apartment complex around 7 a.m. on Friday for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a woman who had been shot inside a vehicle that was in the parking lot. She was pronounced dead. 

Gilbert police were able to gather tips and took a suspect into custody shortly after the shooting. The names of the suspect and victim have not been released. Police do not know if this was a domestic dispute or a random shooting. At this time, there is no threat to the public. 

Video from the Arizona's Family News Chopper showed about a dozen police vehicles blocking the entrance of the Liv Northgate apartment complex.

According to police, the victim lived at the complex. 

Stay with Arizona's Family for updates on this story. 

 

