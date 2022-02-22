PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix woman was arrested after she shot and killed her father on Monday after claiming he sexually abused her as a child, according to court documents. The shooting happened near 51st Avenue and Thomas Road just after 10 a.m. Officers say 33-year-old Gloria Loreal Reyes showed up at her parents' home and shot her father. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.
According to court documents, a witness saw Reyes pull up, get out of her car and yell, "I am here to take his life." Reyes' mother told police she heard her say, "she was here to kill the monster." Her mother refused to let Reyes in. According to court paperwork, Reyes then shot the ground and pointed the gun at her mother, threatening to let her inside. Reyes then went inside the house and shot her father twice, police said.
Family members and witnesses heard the gunshots and found Reyes standing over her father. Police say they found the gun in Reyes's car shortly afterward.
According to court paperwork, Reyes admitted to police that she shot her father and said she was homeless and not welcome at their house. Reyes told police her father sexually abused her when she was a child and said she "killed a monster," according to court documents. Reyes then told police she never reported the abuse.
Reyes was booked on one count of first-degree murder, one count of burglary and six counts of discharging a firearm within a city limit.