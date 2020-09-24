MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Mesa woman shot a man who broke into her home and threatened her with a knife.
Mesa police say a man, later identified as 29-year-old Elijah Jones, broke into a woman's home in Mesa near Rio Salado Parkway and Priest Drive around 3:30 a.m. last Friday.
The woman told police that she was working on yard work when she heard a loud noise from inside her home. When she went to check it out she discovered Jones in her home armed with a knife. Jones threatened her with the knife before she shot him once in the chest.
Jones was taken to a hospital. Once discharged he was charged with first degree burglary and aggravated assault. In addition to these charges, Jones also had two outstanding arrest warrants according to police.