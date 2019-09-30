TEMPE, AZ—(3TV/CBS5)— Police are searching for a suspect accused of sexually assaulting a woman on ASU’s campus Sunday night.
According to ASU Police Department, the assault happened around 7:50 p.m. in a vehicle while parked in a parking lot on the Tempe campus.
The victim told ASU PD she was a person she met on social media. She said the suspect gave her a ride and she fell asleep and woke up by the suspect choking and sexually assaulting her.
The victim was able to flee from the vehicle, at which time she notified her friends and called ASU police.
Officers are searching for the suspect. He is described as a white male, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, thin build, blonde hair and was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and is said to be driving a mid-sized SUV, color unknown.
Anyone with information is asked to call ASU Police at 480-965-7100.
