MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A woman is in critical-condition after a house fire in Phoenix.
The fire broke out after 11 p.m. Wednesday night at a duplex near 28th Street and Thomas Road.
The Phoenix Fire Department responded and forced entry into one of the units and extinguished a small fire.
During the search, crews discovered a woman believed to be in her late 30’s not breathing and without a pulse.
Firefighters pulled the woman out and she was transported to a nearby hospital in extremely critical condition.
It's unknown if she had a medical issue prior to the fire.
No firefighters were injured.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Why are victims being hurt after fires and killed after being shot? Only on AZ Family. The other stations say they were killed in the fire, or died as a result of being shot.
