3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV) - Deborah Marsh and her husband live in kind of a remote area. So, as you can imagine, having cellphone service is crucial.
"It's very important, very important. I don't know what I'd do without it," Marsh tells 3 On Your Side.
And, although Marsh is happy with her T-Mobile cellphone service, she says she's not happy that T-Mobile raided into her bank account and took $706.
"How important is $700 to you?" 3 On Your Side’s Gary Harper asked.
“A lot," she replied.
[SPECIAL SECTION: 3 On Your Side]
Here's the problem. When Marsh recently dropped her cellphone and the screen cracked, she had insurance that provided her with a brand-new phone. In return, Marsh says she was told to send the broken phone back to T-Mobile.
After boxing up her broken phone and putting on a shipping label that she had been provided, Marsh went to a UPS store and dropped off the phone. She even got a tracking number.
According to UPS' tracking, Marsh’s phone was received way back in July. In fact, the tracking indicates it was signed for by someone named "Patricia."
But even with this information, T-Mobile is telling Marsh they never really received the phone and automatically withdrew $706 out of her bank account to pay for that so-called missing phone.
Marsh says she has spent what feels like an eternity on the phone trying to explain the problem to T-Mobile and to get her money back.
“How many hours have you spent with T-Mobile trying to resolve this?” Harper asked.
“At least 20 hours,” she said.
Frustrated, Marsh contacted 3 On Your Side and we got a hold of T-Mobile.
After looking into the issue, T-Mobile tells us they’ll be returning all the money they removed from Marsh’s bank account.
Marsh said she's been hearing that for a while, but claims T-Mobile just won't return her money.
"You're tired of the lip service?" Harper asked. “The money never comes?”
“No,” Marsh said.
Well, the refund should happen within the next few days.
I’ll let you know when she gets her money in a follow-up report next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.