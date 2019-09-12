PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A woman who found herself trapped in a storm drain in Phoenix Thursday morning is out of the drain and safe.
Phoenix fire technical rescue crews were called to the scene near Peoria and 19th avenues at around 10 a.m.
The woman was alert and communicating with fire crews.
Phoenix fire officials say that eventually, the woman was able to climb out of the storm drain on her own.
She was evaluated by emergency crews but appeared to be fine.
It's not clear how she ended up in the drain.