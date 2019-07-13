PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Police have a warning for shoppers: watch your wallet at the grocery store, and don't leave your purse or wallet in your shopping cart while browsing the aisles.
[WATCH! Female suspect was caught on camera grabbing wallet out of the victim's purse]
A female shopper said her wallet was stolen right out of her purse while she was shopping at a store near 28th Street and Indian School on June 22.
Police say about 20 minutes later, three suspects used the victim's stolen credit cards to make purchases at a nearby retail store.
Police are looking for three suspects in the case.
They were all caught on surveillance video, and police are hoping someone will recognize them.
The first suspect is described as a woman, 5’6”- 5’7”, 150-160 pounds and wearing a baseball cap.
The second suspect is described as a white male, mid- 40s, 5’10”, average build, and also wearing a baseball cap.
The third suspect is described as a white female, 30-40 years old, 5’10” and 140 pounds.
If you recognize the suspects, please call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)
You can remain anonymous and you might be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
How stupid you need to be to get a warning not to leave your purse unattended in a public location?
Nothing I hate more than someone stealing from someone else. You’re broke? Get a freakin job!
Silent Witness Poster printed wrong date on there 3 different times... [unsure]
They probably needed to get some tacos at Taco Beueinos. Open everyday! Olay! [scared]
looooseeerssssss!
Sadly, women are clueless to threats to their well being. She was probably distracted by something shiny and neglected her purse.
Poor dumb female, probably attracted to a shiny bread wrapper or can of tuna. Barefoot & pregnant, the only solution (well, maybe not TOO pregnant)!
Joanie - I dunno she may have been sorting her coupons, but pleasssee NOT pregnant! Barefoot if her nails are done, pink preferably... As you know, slutt.y good - pregnant bad.
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
Yeah just keep lettin em in. A culture of thieves. Great job America.
These thieves look a lot like the white side.
They do look Caucasian. Just goes to show it doesn't really matter, as much as some ignorant people will lead you to believe.
They are white.
