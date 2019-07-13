A female suspect was caught on camera actually grabbing the wallet out of the victim's purse

PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Police have a warning for shoppers: watch your wallet at the grocery store, and don't leave your purse or wallet in your shopping cart while browsing the aisles.

[WATCH! Female suspect was caught on camera grabbing  wallet out of the victim's purse]

A female shopper said her wallet was stolen right out of her purse while she was shopping at a store near 28th Street and Indian School on June 22.

Police say about 20 minutes later, three suspects used the victim's stolen credit cards to make purchases at a nearby retail store.

Police are looking for three suspects in the case.

They were all caught on surveillance video, and police are hoping someone will recognize them.

The first suspect is described as a woman, 5’6”- 5’7”, 150-160 pounds and wearing a baseball cap.

The second suspect is described as a white male, mid- 40s, 5’10”, average build, and also wearing a baseball cap. 

The third suspect is described as a white female, 30-40 years old, 5’10” and 140 pounds.

If you recognize the suspects, please call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)

You can remain anonymous and you might be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(13) comments

MyOwnMind
MyOwnMind

How stupid you need to be to get a warning not to leave your purse unattended in a public location?

Report Add Reply
Wayne kenoff
Wayne kenoff

Nothing I hate more than someone stealing from someone else. You’re broke? Get a freakin job!

Report Add Reply
Jess Itsme
Jess Itsme

Silent Witness Poster printed wrong date on there 3 different times... [unsure]

Report Add Reply
Robs
Robs

They probably needed to get some tacos at Taco Beueinos. Open everyday! Olay! [scared]

Report Add Reply
trsalemme
trsalemme

looooseeerssssss!

Report Add Reply
ObeyLaws
ObeyLaws

Sadly, women are clueless to threats to their well being. She was probably distracted by something shiny and neglected her purse.

Report Add Reply
JF Conlon
JF Conlon

Poor dumb female, probably attracted to a shiny bread wrapper or can of tuna. Barefoot & pregnant, the only solution (well, maybe not TOO pregnant)!

Report Add Reply
ObeyLaws
ObeyLaws

Joanie - I dunno she may have been sorting her coupons, but pleasssee NOT pregnant! Barefoot if her nails are done, pink preferably... As you know, slutt.y good - pregnant bad.

Report Add Reply
Paul Labiche
Paul Labiche

[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]

Report Add Reply
Phillup Witgas
Phillup Witgas

Yeah just keep lettin em in. A culture of thieves. Great job America.

Report Add Reply
Djamz
Djamz

These thieves look a lot like the white side.

Report Add Reply
Melons
Melons

They do look Caucasian. Just goes to show it doesn't really matter, as much as some ignorant people will lead you to believe.

Report Add Reply
bruce
bruce

They are white.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.